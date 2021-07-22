Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dolton, IL

Protesters Demand Permanent Shutdown Of Dolton Gas Station Where Attendant Beat Woman

Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TE8Xr_0b5J1RUa00

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — Protesters lined up Thursday evening outside a Shell gas station in Dolton, demanding that it be shut down for good.

The protesters are also demanding justice for a woman who was attacked and beaten by one of the employees of the gas station at Sibley Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue in the south suburb.

You saw the disturbing video first in Jermont Terry’s report on the CBS 2 News at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Nakeyah Smith said she was just trying to use the bathroom when the attendant locked the front door and would not let her leave.

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?

“So I started to unlock the door. He pushed me. I push him back,” Smith said. “So I continued to let myself out and he started hitting me.”

The man how since turned himself over to police.

Many Who Filed Federal Tax Returns On Time Or Early Still Don't Have Refunds -- What's The Holdup?

Protesters said the owners of the gas station owe the community an apology after finding out others had complained about the worker in the past.

Comments / 1

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Dolton, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Dolton, IL
City
Justice, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell Gas#Protest Riot#The Cbs 2 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SocietyPosted by
The Associated Press

Hubbard shy about making history as a transgender Olympian

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was never seeking the attention that inevitably came with becoming the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics. The 43-year-old was the focus of intense scrutiny at the Tokyo Games. Ultimately, she didn’t win — Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts and finished out of contention for a medal.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles prepares to compete in balance beam final

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will confront her fears Tuesday and return to competition in the balance beam final, after she shocked the world by withdrawing from several competitions to focus on her mental health. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, looked focused and relaxed during a...
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Third D.C. officer who responded to Capitol riot dies by suicide

A Washington, D.C., police officer who responded to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police said Monday. "Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "Officer Hashida joined MPD in May 2003. We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends."
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Hearing officer recommends Amazon union election be held again

The election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) should be held again, a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) hearing officer recommended. The union that workers at the Bessemer facility would join put out a statement Monday celebrating the recommendation it...

Comments / 1

Community Policy