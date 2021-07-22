Protesters Demand Permanent Shutdown Of Dolton Gas Station Where Attendant Beat Woman

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — Protesters lined up Thursday evening outside a Shell gas station in Dolton, demanding that it be shut down for good.

The protesters are also demanding justice for a woman who was attacked and beaten by one of the employees of the gas station at Sibley Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue in the south suburb.

You saw the disturbing video first in Jermont Terry’s report on the CBS 2 News at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Nakeyah Smith said she was just trying to use the bathroom when the attendant locked the front door and would not let her leave.

“So I started to unlock the door. He pushed me. I push him back,” Smith said. “So I continued to let myself out and he started hitting me.”

The man how since turned himself over to police.

Protesters said the owners of the gas station owe the community an apology after finding out others had complained about the worker in the past.