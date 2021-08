New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday morning that proof of vaccination will be required to participate in indoor activities, including live performances and entertainment, a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The new mandate will require vaccination for workers and customers within indoor dining, fitness and entertainment facilities, and is slated to begin rolling out the week of Aug. 16. It won’t be fully enforced until a month later, beginning Sept. 13, and is timed to school reopenings and return-to-office plans. Broadway is also slated to reopen Sept. 14. “The only way to patronize these establishments indoors will be if...