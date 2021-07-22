After Bourdain documentary sounds alarm on voice fakery, tech firms weigh in on ethics, security

Sometimes it takes the voice of a dead man to get our attention. A new documentary about celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain features audio of Bourdain reading from an e-mail he’d written to a friend. But Bourdain, who died in 2018, didn’t produce the audio. A computer did, with help from artificial intelligence software that simulated Bourdain’s voice. The result was so lifelike that filmgoers might never know the audio was fake, except that the director admitted it.