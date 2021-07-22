Cancel
Boston, MA

After Bourdain documentary sounds alarm on voice fakery, tech firms weigh in on ethics, security

By Hiawatha Bray
Boston Globe
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes it takes the voice of a dead man to get our attention. A new documentary about celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain features audio of Bourdain reading from an e-mail he’d written to a friend. But Bourdain, who died in 2018, didn’t produce the audio. A computer did, with help from artificial intelligence software that simulated Bourdain’s voice. The result was so lifelike that filmgoers might never know the audio was fake, except that the director admitted it.

Posted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
New York City, NY Posted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Posted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Posted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

