Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 19:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dilkon and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways State Route 87 between mile markers 369 and 381. This includes the following streams and drainages Tees Toh Wash, Little Colorado River and Coyote Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE