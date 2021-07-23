Cancel
Gunnison County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.

alerts.weather.gov

Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 19:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft At 902 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Salida, or 9 miles north of Decker Burn Scar. This storm was nearly stationary. Moderate to heavy rainfall may cause difficult travel conditions due to ponding on the roadways. Some streams and drainages may also have enhanced streamflow. Locations impacted include Salida and Poncha Springs.
Marion County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Western Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Western Marion FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of northern Florida, including the following areas, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Western Alachua and Western Marion. * Through Wednesday evening. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of inland northeast Florida. Heavy rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches is forecast, which may lead to flooding.
Jackson County, ORweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades GUSTY WINDS, VERY LOW RH, AND UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS ALONG, NEAR, AND EAST OF THE CASCADES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY .Dryness, instability, and breezy conditions along and near the Cascades eastward will result in critical conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and, more so, Wednesday afternoon and evening. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280...282 AND 623 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zones...280...282. In Southwest OR Fire Zone....623. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: 6 to 14 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST. * At 814 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with these latest thunderstorms. This is on top of the rainfall earlier this evening. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. This warning extends in area and time the previous Flash Flood Warning for the east side of Tucson and replaces the Urban and Small Stream Advisory for the Vail area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro National Park East, Corona De Tucson, Catalina Foothills and Rita Ranch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Teton County, WYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Teton FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL TETON COUNTY At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The heavy rain has ended for now, but additional heavy rain could occur. Thus the flood advisory for areas just south of Moran Junction along Highway 89 will remain in effect. Highway 89 just south of Moran Junction is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 20:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 812 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Tucson down to Rita Ranch. Vail, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Saguaro National Park East and Rita Ranch. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 269 and 288. Route 83 between mile markers 51 and 58. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Bulloch County, GAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 19:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Tattnall The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Bulloch County in southeastern Georgia Candler County in southeastern Georgia Tattnall County in southeastern Georgia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Metter, Cobbtown, Pulaski, Aline, Metter Municiple Airport, Brannen Lake, Parish, Canoe Pond, Excelsior and Adabelle. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds to 40 mph and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest GUSTY WINDS, VERY LOW RH, AND UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS ALONG, NEAR, AND EAST OF THE CASCADES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY .Dryness, instability, and breezy conditions along and near the Cascades eastward will result in critical conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and, more so, Wednesday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND DRY, UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND DRY, UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity, dry, unstable high level Haines 6 conditions, and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity: 6 to 12 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Western Alachua FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of northern Florida, including the following areas, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Western Alachua and Western Marion. * Through Wednesday evening. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of inland northeast Florida. Heavy rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches is forecast, which may lead to flooding.
Santa Barbara County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 20:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest winds from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass. Hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 104 degrees expected. Overnight temperatures 70 to 82 degrees across warmest locations. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, and...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest GUSTY WINDS, VERY LOW RH, AND UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS ALONG, NEAR, AND EAST OF THE CASCADES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY .Dryness, instability, and breezy conditions along and near the Cascades eastward will result in critical conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and, more so, Wednesday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND DRY, UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND DRY, UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity, dry, unstable high level Haines 6 conditions, and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity: 6 to 12 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Inland Levy; Sumter FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today through Wednesday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts today through Wednesday.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Western Alachua; Western Marion FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of northern Florida, including the following areas, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Western Alachua and Western Marion. * Through Wednesday evening. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of inland northeast Florida. Heavy rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches is forecast, which may lead to flooding.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Sumter FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today through Wednesday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts today through Wednesday.
Marion County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Western Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Western Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MARION COUNTY UNTIL 215 AM EDT * At 1248 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ocala Airport, or 7 miles east of Rainbow Lakes Estates, moving northeast at 30 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ocala, Rainbow Lakes Estates, Ocala Airport, Dunnellon and Romeo.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WINDOW ROCK IN APACHE COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 505 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tse Bonito, or 19 miles northwest of Gallup, moving east at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Defiance, Window Rock and St. Michaels.
San Juan County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canyonlands, Natural Bridges SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN SAN JUAN COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Canyonlands National Park, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Canyonlands National Park.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 21:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, Far Northwest Highlands and Northwest Highlands. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains and West Central Mountains. * Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * Abundant moisture will support scattered to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms through late tonight. Storm motions will remain slow and erratic. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely with the strongest storms. This will increase the threat of flash flooding. Recent burn scars will be especially susceptible.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Union County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Northeast Highlands and Union County. * From Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * Abundant moisture will support scattered to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms from midday Tuesday through late Tuesday night. Storm motions will remain slow and erratic. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely with the strongest storms. This will increase the threat of flash flooding.

