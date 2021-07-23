Flood Advisory issued for Scotts Bluff by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Scotts Bluff The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Scotts Bluff County in the panhandle of Nebraska * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 807 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gering, Minatare and Melbeta.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0