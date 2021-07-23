Cardinals: Edmundo Sosa drilled in head with pitch in scary moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa got hit in the helmet with a pitch during Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs. The St. Louis Cardinals concluded their four-game home series against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night. While there were impressive plays in the contest, such as Javier Baez’s no-look tag of Tommy Edman, things came to a halt in a rather scary moment involving Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa.fansided.com
Comments / 0