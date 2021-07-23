Keep Lake Beautiful offers tips to protect our waterways
LEESBURG — Keep Lake Beautiful recently partnered with the Lake and Sumter Realtors group during their annual Clean Up Florida Water Ways month. The local arm of Keep America Beautiful, a national nonprofit with a focus on empowering citizens to help improve and beautify their communities, hosted the event to create awareness on stormwater drains by placing markers reminding people that “only rain down the storm drain.”www.dailycommercial.com
