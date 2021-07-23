Cancel
Accidents

Kiley Holman Gets Hit in the Face by Seagull on Slingshot Ride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PO8v6_0b5IsrtT00
NJ.com, screenshot

Remember when Fabio got hit in the nose by a goose while riding a rollercoaster?

It happened again, but this time to a 13-year-old and it wasn’t a goose, it was a seagull.

I’m glad it didn’t poop on me. -Kiley Holman to Inside Edition

Kiley Holman, celebrating her best friend’s birthday on the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey, was hit in the fast by a seagull on the Slingshot ride that shoots you in the air at over 70 mph.

Kiley said the seagull was going the opposite way.

It was going the opposite way and it came back and hit me right in the face. -Kiley Holman  in ABC New interview

Kiley, the friend nor the bird were injured.

Related
AnimalsWNYT

Girl hit by seagull on New Jersey ride

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Can you imagine getting ready to blast off on a ride, and then you're suddenly smacked in the face by a seagull?. That's what happened to a teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore earlier this month. Kiley Holman and her friend Georgia Reed were...
Accidentsaudacy.com

VIDEO: Squawk! Seagull slams into girl's face on NJ amusement ride

WILDWOOD, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A seagull crashed into a teenage girl as she was flying through the air on an amusement park ride in New Jersey, a park video shows — but neither one was hurt, according to reports. Pennsylvania resident Kiley Holman, 13, was riding the Springshot with...
Wildwood, NJcrossroadstoday.com

Watch now: Teen hit in face by seagull on N.J. amusement ride

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey. Kiley Holman was celebrating her friend’s birthday at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood when she was struck, NJ Advance Media reported. The girls were just seconds into...
Accidentsarcamax.com

WATCH: Girl on Jersey Shore ride collides face-first with seagull

(UPI) A video filmed aboard an amusement park ride on the Jersey Shore captured the moment a 13-year-old girl collided with a seagull. Kiley Holman, 13, was riding the SpringShot with friend Georgia Reed, 14, at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, N.J., when a seagull hit her face. "When I got...
Wildwood, NJABC6.com

WATCH: Teenage girl slingshots into seagull at 75 MPH

WILDWOOD, NJ (WLNE) – A stunning bird strike in mid-air is going viral on the internet, and it was a 13-year-old girl who absorbed the blow!. Kiley Holman was celebrating her friend’s birthday on the boardwalk in Wildwood New Jersey where they strapped into the slingshot ride. The slingshot launches...
