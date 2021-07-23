Kiley Holman Gets Hit in the Face by Seagull on Slingshot Ride

NJ.com, screenshot

Remember when Fabio got hit in the nose by a goose while riding a rollercoaster?

It happened again, but this time to a 13-year-old and it wasn’t a goose, it was a seagull.

I’m glad it didn’t poop on me. -Kiley Holman to Inside Edition

Kiley Holman, celebrating her best friend’s birthday on the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey, was hit in the fast by a seagull on the Slingshot ride that shoots you in the air at over 70 mph.

Kiley said the seagull was going the opposite way.

It was going the opposite way and it came back and hit me right in the face. -Kiley Holman in ABC New interview

Kiley, the friend nor the bird were injured.