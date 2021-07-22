When Students In Alaska Switched To At-Home Learning, Something Unexpected Happened
NPR's Student Podcast Challenge has brought us amazing stories from all 50 states. This past year, many entrants found themselves cooped up, feeling stuck in their homes, but not everyone. In one of our contest finalists, three students from a remote part of Alaska told us they were reconnecting with their families outdoors through a tradition handed down over many generations. They took us on a moose hunt. NPR's Sequoia Carrillo reports.www.kdlg.org
