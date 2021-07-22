LARISA HORBYK

Larisa (Melders) Horbyk was born Aug. 12, 1933, in a small village in the vicinity of Riga along the Daugava River, Latvia. She passed away July 12, 2021, in her home. She was preceded by death by a multitude of grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles during World War II, her mother, Zeniya (Voldeks) Berestok, and husband; Teodor (Ted) Horbyk. She is survived by her children: Elizabeth Gerleve and Margareth Farmer of Springfield, Mo., Kathy Horbyk of Waynesville, Mo, Teresa (Keith) Thompson of Everton, Mo., Amy Horbyk of Mountain Grove, Mo. and Robert (Patti) Horbyk of Bucyrus, Mo. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Lori (Kevin) Jacobson, Ryan (Jill) Farmer, Cole Farmer, Kyle (Danielle) Horbyk, Kris (Sarah) Horbyk and Ellie Horbyk. In addition, she has four great-grandchildren: Kanon Jacobson, Wil and Zac Farmer, Kadyn Horbyk and Wiley Horbyk.