Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy is Going Anime in Genshin Impact

By Dennis B Price
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s right folks, Aloy from Guerilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn is getting the visual anime treatment thanks to her joining the Genshin Impact roster for a limited time. The reveal of Aloy’s inclusion into the Breath of the WIld-inspired open-world RPG was announced on PlayStation’s Twitter. Aoly will be a five-star character and will come with unique combo skills, cryo elemental abilities, and animations. Genshin Impact developer, MiHoYo revealed in a press release that PS4 and PS5 players can unlock the character by logging into the game after the upcoming 2.1 version update drops which is set to release September 1st.

