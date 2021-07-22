Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy is Going Anime in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is adding Aloy to the game along with her predator bow. The best part is that she is unlockable for free. Here’s how you can do it. Aloy is the main character in Guerrilla Games’ smash hit open-world RPG Horizon Zero Dawn. She is finally coming to Genshin Impact as a new playable character. If you haven’t played this free-to-play game, it is basically a gacha game that is available on PC, Consoles, and Smartphones. This means while the main content is free in the game, you will have to either try your luck by grinding and then unlocking characters or pay for them to be unlocked.