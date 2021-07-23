Cancel
UFC on ESPN 27 loses co-main event after Macy Chiasson forced out of Aspen Ladd fight due to injury

By Nolan King, John Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
On the eve of the UFC on ESPN 27 weigh-ins, Saturday’s card has lost its co-main event.

The women’s bantamweight matchup between contenders Macy Chiasson and Aspen Ladd has been canceled, promotion officials announced Thursday. Though the UFC did not specify which fighter was injured, MMA Junkie has learned from an anonymous source close to the situation that Chiasson (7-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) was the injured party.

The card will proceed with 11 fights. It is unclear which fight, if any will bump up from the prelims onto the main card.

With the two fighters sitting at No. 3 and No. 10 in the official UFC rankings, Ladd (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) vs. Chiasson, the matchup could’ve had significant implications should it have happened.

Ladd, 26, has not competed since a 2019 win via TKO against Yana Kunitskaya. Meanwhile, she rides a two-fight winning streak of unanimous decisions against Shanna Young and Marion Reneau.

UFC on ESPN 27 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex and airs on ESPN.

With the change, the UFC on ESPN 27 lineup now includes:

MAIN CARD (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

  • Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw
  • Raulian Paiva vs. Kyler Phillips
  • Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner
  • Maycee Barber vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Randy Costa vs. Adrian Yanez

PRELIMINARY CARD (3 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

  • Brendan Allen vs. Puna Soriano
  • Ian Heinisch vs. Nassourdine Imavov
  • Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams
  • Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell
  • Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed
  • Diana Belbita vs. Hannah Goldy

