PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle is reinstating its mask policy for employees and customers, regardless of vaccination status. “We are strongly requesting that our guests comply with the same mask requirement, starting Friday, August 6. We will have Team Members ready at each of our stores to provide a complimentary mask for any guest who does not have one when they visit with us. Additionally, our Giant Eagle curbside pickup and delivery service continues to be available for all guests who prefer the convenience of having one of our expertly trained Team Members shop for them.”