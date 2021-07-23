Cancel
The Jonas Brothers Just Challenged the Hemsworths to a Fight

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jonas Brothers are challenging the Hemsworth brothers to a UFC Match. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the three musicians were in a joking mood. They’re trying to hype their Olympic Dreams special on NBC and laughed about their athletic achievements. The host asked about the possible title of their memoir Blood as well. Joe Jonas stepped up and joked that it would be about bloodsport. He gestured towards YouTube celebrities like the Paul brothers and KSI stepping into the ring. Could the musical trio decide to test their might against the God of Thunder? Well, only in jest because they know that the beating would be severe if it all went down. One of the best parts of this clip is the other siblings looking over at Joe like he’s absolutely just spouting nonsense.

