COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, Columbia Police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Columbia Mall for a disturbance of an adult male assaulting an adult female in the parking lot. Through further investigation, officers learned the male suspect attempted to run over the victim with a vehicle. The suspect The post One man arrested after being involved in a disturbance in the parking lot of Columbia Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.