Law enforcement is needed, with the number of officers that are retiring and the need for new young officers to meet the needs of what's going on in today's society, many residents in Niagara Falls are open to and looking forward to having a more diverse group of law enforcement officers. I think it's pretty fair to say that it is definitely understandable that someone that grew up in the city, would have a better grasp on what's happening in the city as a law enforcement officer.