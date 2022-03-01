VIDEO: Cow Elk Chases Man Through City Park

Source: Youtube

Cell phone cameras are a mixed blessing. It used to be that something odd and potentially embarrassing would happen, like being chased around a city park by an angry cow elk, and the only people who would see it are the people who happen to be close enough to see it. But now, with the miracle of modern technology, this poor guy will be embarrassed anew for decades. That's progress!

The video, filmed at Estes Park, CO (although we can imagine it's Mammoth if you'd prefer it were closer), was filmed by two young ladies who grow increasingly concerned for the man's plight as the video goes on. First, they're laughing, and by the end, they're earnestly trying to get him into their car.

It's unclear what's got the cow all riled up - maybe there are juvenile elk around, and she is protecting them. But whatever it is, it is clear that the presence of the man is offensive to her. So she chases him into the street, as he repeatedly tries to position objects in between the PO'd elk and himself. Finally, he uses the elk's natural aversion to cars to separate himself from the elk.

Although, since there's no follow up video, there's nothing to prove that once the man got home that night, perhaps carrying a bag of groceries, and took out his keys to let himself into his apartment, the elk didn't SPRING OUT at him and start the chase all over.

