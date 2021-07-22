Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UCLA men's basketball moves up Sports Illustrated's Top 25 after summer reset

By Sam Connon
Posted by 
AllBruins
AllBruins
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The buzz the Bruins had back in the spring still hasn't faded. UCLA men's basketball moved up one spot in the latest iteration of Sports Illustrated's Top 25 Reset, coming in at No. 4 in the country. The Bruins were No. 5 in the April edition of the rankings, but the return of guard Johnny Juzang and forward Cody Riley and the addition of Rutgers transfer big man Myles Johnson was enough for them to climb further into the top five.

www.si.com

Comments / 0

AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
1
Followers
0
Post
344
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Tyger Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Moves#Sports Illustrated#Rutgers#The Final Four#Juzang Jaquez#Team Usa#Gonzaga#Longhorns#Texas Tech#Pac 12#Arizona State#Samconnon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Rutgers University
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

NCAA Men’s Basketball: Top-60 teams preseason rankings, No. 31-60

After a disappointing season, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans will resume their quest for a national championship in just a few months. With summer practices and recruiting ongoing, and with many moving parts still in the air due to transfers, the genesis of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) NCAA world, and the burgeoning non-NBA professional options for young professional basketball aspirants things will always remain in flux to some degree (The Heraclitus principle of college basketball).
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony reacts to signing with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made big waves in the NBA when they traded for Russell Westbrook before free agency even started. On Tuesday, they made more noise when they signed Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk. Melo had been with the Portland Trail Blazers and will now join forces with LeBron...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kawhi Leonard News

NBA free agency kicks off in less than 24 hours, making Sunday the final day for teams to exercise options for next season and for players to opt-in to another year with their current organizations. For Kawhi Leonard, that decision came just before 6 p.m. ET this afternoon. Leonard will...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
College SportsCollege Football News

Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021

What will the 2021 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. Before getting started, note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
College Sports247Sports

Top 5 Kentucky basketball recruiting storylines coming out of July

The calendar has officially flipped to August, ending what was a hugely important month of June for Kentucky basketball recruiting. After hosting a number of elite prospects for on-campus visits following the long-awaited end of the NCAA recruiting dead period in June, the UK staff focused its recruiting efforts off campus in July to evaluate top talent over four separate live periods.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Florida State Has Officially Responded To The SEC Rumors

College football realignment rumors started to run rampant after news broke that Oklahoma and Texas were making a major move to the SEC. The decision to jump ship from the Big 12 will no doubt lead to a dramatic power shift in the sport and could be a sign of more significant change to come.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Baylor’s AD Has Brutally Honest Admission On Texas

Texas‘ move to the SEC has left the rest of the Big 12 – including Baylor – absolutely helpless, and the Bears are starting to lash out because of it. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades discussed the Longhorns’ move to the SEC on Monday. In doing so, he blasted Texas and said the only reason the university left the Big 12 is because it “felt too little of themselves.”
College SportsBleacher Report

Ranking College Football's Most Difficult Schedules for 2021 Contenders

Every program in the nation will enter the 2021 season fixated on the College Football Playoff. While the schedules are different, the final goal is ultimately the same. But that schedule can become a major obstacle. Earlier in the offseason, we identified the most favorable schedules among the contending group....

Comments / 0

Community Policy