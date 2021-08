The NHL regular season schedules were released tonight, so let’s crack into it and see what the next 9 months have in store for the Toronto Maple Leafs. As previously announced, the schedule that has been currently made public has both an All-Star Week break and a break for the 2022 Winter Olympics, if the IOC permits NHL players to attend. The league says talks on that matter are ongoing and that an alternate schedule has been prepared if the NHL does not go to the Olympics.