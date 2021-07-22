Cancel
Music

Brandi Carlile Announces New Album 'In These Silent Days,' Drops New Single

The Bobby Bones Show
 11 days ago
Brandi Carlile is preparing to drop a brand new album called In These Silent Days this fall, and the country singer/songwriter is kicking it all off with her new song "Right On Time," and its music video directed by Courteney Cox. In These Silent Days follows 2018's By The Way,...

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com
