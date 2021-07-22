20 Cheap and Easy Halloween Costumes That Won't Break the Bank

The best part of Halloween: picking out a Halloween costume. The worst part of Halloween: realizing your great costume idea is going to cost way too much money to put together. While you may dream of walking into your Halloween party in a getup that would even make Heidi Klum jealous, it's possible that's just not in your budget this year. But have no fear, friends, because there are plenty of cheap costume ideas out there, and you may be able to find an awesome Halloween costume from your closet — with the help of a few inexpensive accessories.