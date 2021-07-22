FitFlop taps MAP Active as new distributor in the Philippines
Manila, Philippines — Wellness footwear company, FitFlop, announced today that it has appointed MAP Active Philippines, Inc. as its new distributor in the Philippines. MAP Active Philippines Inc., a subsidiary of PT MAP Indonesia, the leading lifestyle retailer and distributor in Southeast Asia, will take the reins from FitFlop’s previous Philippine distributor, Primer Group, as it re-launches into the local market in October 2021.www.lionheartv.net
