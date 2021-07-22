Washington County Special Needs Swim Clinic
HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 21, 2021) – The Washington County Disabilities Advisory Committee and the Washington County Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a special needs swim clinic at Marty Snook Pool, 17901 Halfway Boulevard, Hagerstown MD on August 7, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Swim instructors from the Washington County Recreation Department will be teaching and staff volunteers from Achieving True Self (a local ABA company) will be available for support.www.washco-md.net
