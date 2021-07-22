Cancel
Hagerstown, MD

Washington County Local Management Board Receives $698,394 Grant Award

washco-md.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAGERSTOWN, MD (July 22, 2021) – The Washington County Local Management Board (LMB) announced its award of $698,394 in state grant funds awarded by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, on behalf of the Children’s Cabinet. The grant award will fund six initiatives aimed at strengthening and improving the lives of youth and families residing in Washington County. The grants will be managed by the Washington County Office of Grant Management. This year, there will be an intentional focus on three elements: Race Equity, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and Trauma-Informed Practices, and Research-Based Practices. Programs and strategies are also aligned with the Children’s Cabinet “Three Year Plan” priorities including:

