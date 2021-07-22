Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vigo County, IN

Duke Energy helps Vigo County Sheriff’s Office fill a void

By DeSherion McBroom
985theriver.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After the Vigo County K-9 was recently killed in an accident, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office was gifted funds to help them replace their fallen K-9. Duke Energy presented the Sheriff’s Office with a check for $15,000 help purchase another K-9 officer. Vigo County Sheriff’s detective and K-9 commander Larry Hopper says untrained dogs can cost anywhere from seven to $10,000 and to have Duke’s Energy’s support is amazing.

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Government
Terre Haute, IN
Pets & Animals
City
Terre Haute, IN
Vigo County, IN
Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Terre Haute, IN
Government
County
Vigo County, IN
Vigo County, IN
Government
Vigo County, IN
Lifestyle
Terre Haute, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy#Wtwo#The Sheriff S Office#Vigo County Sheriff#Duke S Energy#The Terre Haute Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. Police confirmed DeFreytag, 26, was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Alabama StatePosted by
Reuters

How Amazon interfered with Alabama union election -NLRB official

Aug 3 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) interfered with a union election by installing a mailbox to collect ballots and by distributing paraphernalia encouraging employees to vote against organizing, according to a report by a U.S. National Labor Relations Board hearing officer. The NLRB official on Monday recommended...
Posted by
The Hill

Pentagon on lockdown after nearby shooting

The Pentagon was put on lockdown Tuesday morning following a reported shooting at a nearby Metro station. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency confirmed in a tweet that the Defense Department facility was on lockdown, citing an unspecified incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. The Associated Press reported that multiple gunshots...

Comments / 0

Community Policy