Duke Energy helps Vigo County Sheriff’s Office fill a void
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After the Vigo County K-9 was recently killed in an accident, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office was gifted funds to help them replace their fallen K-9. Duke Energy presented the Sheriff’s Office with a check for $15,000 help purchase another K-9 officer. Vigo County Sheriff’s detective and K-9 commander Larry Hopper says untrained dogs can cost anywhere from seven to $10,000 and to have Duke’s Energy’s support is amazing.985theriver.com
Comments / 0