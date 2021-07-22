Suspect Chased by Witnesses, Held at Gunpoint After Hit-and-Run, Charges Say

FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a home invasion in Friendship early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the 100 block of Sansbury Road at midnight after a report that three suspects entered a home and allegedly robbed the occupants at gunpoint. Police learned two suspects entered the home through a bedroom window and punched a child in the face and placed the child in a headlock. They took cash, a laptop computer and a gaming console from the bedroom. Another suspect entered the home through another bedroom window, where a woman was asleep next to her grandchild. The woman woke up with a gun pointed at her and the suspect demanding money. The suspect took the money from the victim’s purse. All three suspects, all males, then fled from the home in an unknown direction. They were wearing all black clothing and wearing face masks. The child sustained minor injuries. Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.