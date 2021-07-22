Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Suspect Chased by Witnesses, Held at Gunpoint After Hit-and-Run, Charges Say

Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hit-and-run driver was chased by witnesses and briefly held at gunpoint after a South Hill wreck that injured another driver, according to charging papers. The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty to vehicular assault and hit-and-run at arraignment Wednesday. His bail was set at $175,000. The victim in the hit-and-run suffered...

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Vin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Child Assaulted, Grand Mother Held At Gunpoint By 3 Suspects In Anne Arundel County Home Invasion, Police Say

FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a home invasion in Friendship early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the 100 block of Sansbury Road at midnight after a report that three suspects entered a home and allegedly robbed the occupants at gunpoint. Police learned two suspects entered the home through a bedroom window and punched a child in the face and placed the child in a headlock. They took cash, a laptop computer and a gaming console from the bedroom. Another suspect entered the home through another bedroom window, where a woman was asleep next to her grandchild. The woman woke up with a gun pointed at her and the suspect demanding money. The suspect took the money from the victim’s purse. All three suspects, all males, then fled from the home in an unknown direction. They were wearing all black clothing and wearing face masks. The child sustained minor injuries. Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
Kansas City, MOnortheastnews.net

KCPD searching for fatal hit-and-run suspects

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying subjects of interest in regard to a fatal hit-and-run crash from August 1 at 3:27 a.m. On August 1, emergency crews responded to Truman Road at the base of the exit ramp from northbound I-435 in regard to a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
Senoia, GANewnan Times-Herald

SummerGrove hit and run suspect held without bond

A Senoia man is behind bars without bond after police allege he ran over a SummerGrove resident with his car. Jonathan Lee Murphy, 43, is charged with aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death, and serious injury by vehicle. The incident occurred on the evening...
Moses Lake, WAKXLY

Suspect in Moses Lake double murder identified, formally charged

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 40-year-old Moses Lake man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two brothers on Saturday. Noe Pena is accused of killing 52-year-old Epitacio Martinez-Molina and 37-year-old Moises Martinez-Molina. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was called to an area...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Motorcyclist killed in suspected hit-and-run

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a suspected hit-and-run in northwest Houston, according to police. Around 1:25 a.m., the motorcyclist was driving on U.S. 290 near Gessner Road when a truck rear-ended it, said Houston Police Department Lt. Zamora. The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the truck fled, Zamora said.
Wilmington, NCfoxwilmington.com

Wilmington police searching for hit and run suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a hit and run incident. A victim was rear ended on July 6 at approximately 8:19 a.m. in the 500 Block of Covil Ave in Wilmington. The description given of the suspected vehicle is a...
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

EPD seeking hit and run kidnapping suspects

The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating two kidnapping suspects after an incident late Monday night in east central Emporia. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, two females in an unknown color passenger car — possibly silver or tan with a broken — struck a bicyclist in east central Emporia, resulting in significant injuries. The victim was subsequently kidnapped, but was later located and is safe.
Pawtucket, RIABC6.com

Man run over by suspect after witnessing larceny in progress

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – A man who witnessed a larceny in progress was run over by the suspect as they fled the scene in a car early Tuesday morning. Pawtucket police confirm to ABC6 the incident occurred on Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket around 6:15 a.m. The larceny witness, a 66-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with two broken legs.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Police Search For Suspect Car After Fatal Hit-And-Run Kills Woman In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was killed after being hit by two cars in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, according to police. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to East Mallard Creek Church Road, off of North Tryon Street, around 2:30 a.m. after a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as 24-year-old Alexis Wilkins, lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. and a 2001 Mercedes E320 that was stopped out of the roadway.
Wilkes-barre, PApahomepage.com

Wilkes-Barre police seek hit and run suspect

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre are attempting to identify a man they say was involved in a hit and run crash and police pursuit. Police did not immediately specify when or where the incident took place. They are asking anyone that can identify the man in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy