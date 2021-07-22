Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, Hennepin Co. Announce Cooling Options For Homeless During Heat Wave

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 11 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis says it’s providing extra resources to help get those experiencing homelessness out of the heat.

Mayor Jacob Frey said at a press conference Thursday that there are cooling spaces available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

(credit: Hennepin County)

As of last month, there were more than a dozen encampments around the city. Frey says Minneapolis and Hennepin County have invested more than $26 million on more than 200 new shelter beds and other resources.

Click here for Hennepin County's interactive map showing where to find places to cool down .

