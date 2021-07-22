Ynoa to pitch a live game next week, Anderson looking to throw off the mound soon

Ynoa was fantastic until he broke his hand punching the dugout in a bad start against Milwaukee. Over 8 starts, he is 4-2 with a 1.052 WHIP and 3.02 ERA. Without including that last start in Milwaukee, Ynoa has a 2.24 ERA. He’s only allowed more than two earned runs in two of his eight starts. Ynoa appears to be on the same early-August timeline that we got a few weeks ago. With Atlanta’s bullpen struggling and no natural rotation spot available, perhaps Ynoa could pitch out of the ‘pen for a few weeks while he gets warmed back up. The Braves still need to add some bullpen arms, but Ynoa is also an option.