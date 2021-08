A decade before her first LPGA Tour victory at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on Sunday, Pajaree Anannarukarn had a conversation with her dad about how she was marking her golf balls. Her creative 12-year-old self drew so many pictures on the ball, she could hardly see its white cover when it sat in the rough. They agreed she should stick to one phrase to mark her ball, "Good Luck," which is how she marks her ball to this day.