Attracting talent to southern Indiana with “cash”
BEDFORD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A consortium of economic development organizations in southern Indiana has launched a pilot program for talent attraction and workforce development, which includes a $5,000 incentive. The program, Choose Southern Indiana, is offering to pay moving expenses to out-of-state individuals to relocate to Dubois or Orange County. Three organizations, including Radius Indiana, Dubois Strong and the Orange County Economic Development Partnership, have jointly launched the initiative.www.wishtv.com
Comments / 0