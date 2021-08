In today’s Seattle Seahawks rumors mailbag Tom Downey answers your free agency rumors questions and roster rumors questions. Should the Seahawks re-sign Josh Gordon to add another weapon to Russell Wilson’s repertoire? Where does the Seattle Seahawks offensive line rank across the league? Should Seattle go after Stephon Gilmore or Xavien Howard? Can they add some offensive line help through free agency or the NFL Draft? Will the Seahawks trade Jamal Adams or give him the contract extension he’s been asking for? Tom Downey from Chat Sports gives you the latest Seattle Seahawks rumors & news in today’s video!