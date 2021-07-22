Broncos know preseason hype means nothing: 'Nobody has done anything yet'
LAS VEGAS — Preseason accolades are nice and all, but Boise State’s players would prefer to get the postseason honors. Defensive back Kekaula Kaniho and wide receiver Khalil Shakir were both named to the preseason All-Mountain West team Thursday morning while at the Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas. Left tackle John Ojukwu and right guard Jake Stetz also earned spots on the preseason team.www.thedigitalcourier.com
