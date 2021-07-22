Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Report: Cleveland MLB team decided on new name, not yet ready to announce it

By Mark Polishuk
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxVKv_0b5HgmIZ00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Indians have decided on a new name for their franchise, according to Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. It remains to be seen exactly when the new name will be revealed, as “a source would neither confirm nor deny” if the organization would soon be making any sort of official announcement.

It was just over a year ago that the Tribe announced that “ongoing discussions” were taking place within the organization about potentially changing the team name, and news broke last December that a name change was in the works. While owner Paul Dolan indicated in March that the decision might have to be pushed back to 2023, it now looks like Cleveland’s club will indeed have their new nickname in place for the 2022 season.

There hasn’t been any official indication of what the new team name might be, apart from Dolan stating in December that the team wouldn’t simply become “the Tribe” or anything else related to Native Americans or Native American culture. Reports last month stated that the franchise had a final list of name candidates, but none of the potential choices were leaked. Of course, public acknowledgement of any choices on the short list could lead to further complications in trademarking the new nickname — as Dolan said in March, “There aren’t many words in the English language that somebody doesn’t own in some shape or form. Particularly in the sports realm, that’s a real challenge.”

Close to 1,100 name choices were on Cleveland's initial list, a sign of just how exhausting the process has been in landing on a new nickname for the organization. Countless more selections have been floated by fans, ranging from past names for the franchise (i.e. the Grays, Naps, Bronchos) prior to the adoption of the “Indians” name in 1915, references to other teams in Cleveland’s baseball history (i.e. the Spiders), references to local Cleveland landmarks (i.e. the Guardians or the Rockers), tributes to past players (i.e. the Dobys or the Fellers) or even references to modern pop culture (i.e. the Avengers).

Comments / 1

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

805
Followers
2K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Mlb#The Cleveland Indians#Tribe#Native Americans#Guardians#Rockers#Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
Posted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
HuffingtonPost

Australian Basketball Player Aron Baynes Out At Olympics After Bathroom Incident

Australian basketball player Aron Baynes will have to sit out the rest of the Tokyo Olympics after a “complicated” series of events that started on the court and ended in the bathroom. Baynes, who also plays for the Toronto Raptors, first suffered a neck injury during Australia’s game against Italy...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Terry Francona Leaving Indians For Rest Of Season Due To Health Concerns

Terry Francona is stepping down from his post as manager of the Cleveland Indians for the rest of the season to deal with health issues, the team announced Thursday. The 62-year-old will have surgery on his hip and toe, MLB.com’s Mandy Bell reported. Francona will have a left hip replacement before getting a permanent rod placed in his foot five to six weeks later. Over the winter, he was treated at the Cleveland Clinic after he contracted a staph infection in his left big toe, and he has worn a walking boot throughout the season.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies minor-leaguer Daniel Brito has surgery after collapsing during game

Phillies Triple-A prospect Daniel Brito collapsed in the first inning of Saturday’s game, and had to be taken off the field via ambulance. According to a statement released by the team, Brito is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital, but no other details were provided. (Sal Maiorana of The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle has a fuller account of the on-field situation.)
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets fans scared straight with Javy Baez injury

New York Mets fans received quite a scare when trade deadline acquisition Javier Baez came up lame during Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins. The New York Mets simply needed to make a move ahead of the MLB trade deadline this past Friday to help maintain their lead in the NL East. So, they gave the Chicago Cubs and negotiated a deal to acquire shortstop Javy Baez. Things got off to a great start, as Baez hit a home run in his first game with the new team. Two days later, it appeared as though he suffered an injury.
MLBnumberfire.com

Bradley Zimmer on Indians' bench Monday afternoon

Cleveland Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Zimmer is sitting against the Blue Jays' southpaw. Oscar Mercado is moving to right field in place of Zimmer on Monday and Harold Ramirez is starting in left field and hitting fifth. Myles Straw is covering the leadoff role.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jacob Wilson claimed off waivers by Houston Astros

Jacob Wilson – we hardly knew ye. The minor league utility man had finally gotten a chance with the Oakland A’s, only to be designated for assignment as the team needed roster space following a flurry of trades. However, it did not take long for Wilson to find a new home, as he has been claimed by the Astros.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Rumors: Trading with the Pirates for Bryan Reynolds

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 18: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park on September 18, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) The Mariners are inching closer in the wild card race after winning the rubber...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers acquire veteran reliever John Axford

The Brewers announced they’ve acquired reliever John Axford from the Blue Jays for cash considerations. Axford signed a minor league deal with Toronto in June and was not on the Jays’ 40-man roster, which is why he’s eligible to be traded even after last Friday’s deadline. Axford will be selected...
MLBallfans.co

Cleveland Indians: 5 internal options to replace Cesar Hernandez at second

5 internal options for the Cleveland Indians to replace Cesar Hernandez at second. On Thursday (July 29) the Cleveland Indians made their first move of the trade deadline, dealing Cesar Hernandez to the Chicago White Sox. The Tribe received in return a left-handed prospect, Konnor Pilkington, but only a pitching prospect in return leaves a hole at second base for the big league club to try and fill. Luckily, if there’s any position to need a player to fill a spot, it would be the middle infield.

Comments / 1

Community Policy