An Open Letter to the Prime Minister’s Mom – No. 3

Mags! You did it! You got Justin to open the border! You rock, girl!. Hey, do you remember walking past the admin building at Simon Fraser and seeing the deadheads harvesting magic mushrooms in the grass by the entrance door? When Premier WAC Bennett was deciding where to build B.C.’s newest university, do you think he knew he was planting it on some of the most prolific magic mushroom-growing grounds in the province? Of course he did. That’s why they called him Wackie Bennett.