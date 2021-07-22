Cancel
AEW News & Notes – Thunder Rosa Turns 35, Peter Avalon On ‘AEW Unrestricted’, More

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Superstar Peter Avalon is the featured guest on this week’s episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, which you can listen to below:. “Pretty” Peter Avalon is on today’s AEW Unrestricted podcast. Avalon discusses the creation of The Wingmen, his initial Librarian gimmick, the on-screen chemistry with Leva Bates and what led to the transition from the gimmick. Peter also talks about his beginnings in the business, breaking his arm during training, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood/Arizona, Nick Gage, his stripper gimmick with Ray Rosas at Bar Wrestling, his run In Impact and more.”

