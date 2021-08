Remodeling, DIY, and home building demand pushed lumber prices to new heights this past year, and it might make sense to believe lumber mills greatly benefitted, but is that the case? Housing, timber, and raw material reporter Ryan Dezember from the Wall Street Journal tells Georgia Public Broadcasting no. Home building slowed greatly the past 10 years as a result of the Great Recession, leaving an incredible amount of pine on the table during those years. When building demand slowed, the price of widely available logs dropped. Now, the supply chain has reached a pinch point at the mills, says Dezember, because the number of mills in the US has shrunk over time, giving the pricing power back to the mills.