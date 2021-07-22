THE Denver Sports Podcast: Digesting the recent NHL Expansion and MLB Drafts while we look forward to the NBA and NHL
Andre Simone is joined by an All-Star panel of Denver Sports reporters. AJ Haefele, Drew Creasman and Brendan Vogt have all just covered or are preparing to cover a draft. AJ’s got double duty with the Avs impacted by the recent NHL Expansion Draft and preparing for the annual amateur draft. The guys break it all down and see where the Avalanche, Nuggets and Rockies are headed in the future.thednvr.com
Comments / 0