THE Denver Sports Podcast: Digesting the recent NHL Expansion and MLB Drafts while we look forward to the NBA and NHL

The Seattle Kraken will have a full roster of players this time Thursday, but what are the rules for the NHL expansion draft?. By the end of the proceedings during the NHL expansion draft Wednesday night, the Seattle Kraken will have a full roster of players as the league’s 32nd franchise. They will pluck players from 30 other teams in the league, with the Vegas Golden Knights exempt. It has been typical for the most recent NHL expansion team(s), as the Knights are since they came into the league four years ago, to be exempt from the next expansion draft.