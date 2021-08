Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) All the buzz this week when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers has to do with subtraction. Which players does general manager Ken Holland see as expendable, and which one will the team lose to the Seattle Kraken at the Expansion Draft on July 21? But, only days later, a much more positive storyline will emerge at the Entry Draft, when Edmonton will select a draft pick that could end up being a cornerstone piece of their organization.