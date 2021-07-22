Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Thursday's NFL: Teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

Detroit News
 12 days ago

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Teams#Covid#Youth Football#American Football#The Associated Press#Covid#The New York Giants#Caesars Entertainment#Budget#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Has Passed Away

Breaking onto the NFL scene in 1984, the all-time great assistant coach redefined run blocking strategy in the professional game. The zone blocking scheme he implemented during his time with the Broncos completely revolutionized the modern blocking techniques. After a three-year coaching stint with the Broncos in 1984-87, Gibbs bounced...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...

Comments / 0

Community Policy