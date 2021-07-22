Hawks: Top Ten Big Board for the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft
The Hawks are in an excellent position going into the NBA Draft. With a roster that doesn’t have many holes, they can focus on taking the best player on the board and adding to the depth that got them all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. With a good rotation in place, they can also take a gamble on a player with a higher upside and work on development, or they can go with a more pro-ready prospect that can contribute immediately.www.sportstalkatl.com
Comments / 0