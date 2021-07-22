Hawks: Top Ten Big Board for the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft

Draft day in the NBA is always my favorite day of the year. It generates hope and a sense of optimism previously forgotten among the downtrodden fanbases. The constant ineptitude of management is often the sin that rewards the same beleaguered franchises the top picks every season. However, through the incompetence and pious vanity of front offices, we have our hope renewed. Cementing the winners and losers of draft night before any of these players set foot on an NBA floor is a preposterous exercise on the surface. However, as an appreciator of overreactions and a devotee of my own evaluations, highlighting the winners and losers of the 2021 NBA Draft felt appropriate.