Braves: Ynoa to pitch a live game next week, Anderson looking to throw off the mound soon

By Jake Gordon
sportstalkatl.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves continue to get healthier. As Travis d’Arnaud approaches a return date, the Braves appear to be close to getting two of their best pitchers in 2021 back as well. Ynoa was fantastic until he broke his hand punching the dugout in a bad start against Milwaukee. Over 8 starts, he is 4-2 with a 1.052 WHIP and 3.02 ERA. Without including that last start in Milwaukee, Ynoa has a 2.24 ERA. He’s only allowed more than two earned runs in two of his eight starts. Ynoa appears to be on the same early-August timeline that we got a few weeks ago. With Atlanta’s bullpen struggling and no natural rotation spot available, perhaps Ynoa could pitch out of the ‘pen for a few weeks while he gets warmed back up. The Braves still need to add some bullpen arms, but Ynoa is also an option.

