Nebraska begins budget period with a $101 million deficit. Why officials aren't worried

The state of Idaho closed the books on the 2021 budget year on June 30 with a record surplus of nearly $900 million on hand, Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday. Now that June revenue numbers are finalized — and again beat state forecasts — Idaho officials know that they closed out the 2021 fiscal year with a surplus of about $893.4 million. That’s even better than things looked just over a month ago, when state officials were expecting a surplus of about $809 million 11 months into the fiscal year (Idaho runs on a fiscal year, or budget year, that runs from July 1 to June 30).