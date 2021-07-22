Big Ten Media Days Football

This week, B1G Media Days will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, moving from its traditional location of Chicago. All 14 B1G head coaches will be in town and each team will be bringing three player representatives for the event. The event takes place Thursday (7/22) and Friday (7/23). Nebraska will be among the teams featured on Thursday. Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost will take the podium at 11:30 a.m. to speak and take questions from the media. Frost will be joined at Big 10 media days by the following players : tight end Austin Allen, defensive end Ben Stille and defensive back Deontai Williams. NU chose the three based on their achievements in the program and also their availability; Frost gave players time off before the media days date was announced, and did not want to disrupt any family plans players had made in order to send them to Indianapolis.