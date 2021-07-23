Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Instagram Limits lets users lock down their accounts when bullies flood in

By Brittany A. Roston
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369lUs_0b5HTHsR00

Instagram’s Adam Mosseri has published a new video addressing the presence of hate speech, including racism, on its platform, as well as some of the tools it offers users who want better control over what is said on their posts. In addition to those existing tools, Mosseri confirmed that Instagram is also working on a new feature called Limits that’ll allow users to temporarily lock down their accounts.

Instagram has multiple features that enable users to limit bullying and harassment, including the option to restrict comments, prevent ones with certain words from being published, and more. Limits will join this array to offer users in a crisis a more drastic option when needed: total, but temporary, account lockdown.

Mosseri pointed out and condemned the post-Euro 2020 final harassment that swept across Instagram earlier this month, explaining that this kind of behavior is unacceptable, but also impossible to entirely prevent. That’s where the tools come in, giving users an element of control.

Some Twitter users recently published screenshots of a new Limits feature that locks down comments and messages from others. Mosseri confirmed the existence of this feature during his video talking about the wider issue of hate speech on Instagram, noting that it isn’t widely available to everyone yet.

The idea behind Limits is that there may be times when a user faces a flood of angry or hateful messages, making it difficult to remove them all. This could send someone into a mental health spiral, at which point it’d be better to avoid the content entirely. Limits is available in the Instagram app’s privacy controls menu. The company hasn’t yet provided a launch date for when the new feature will be available to everyone.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Mental Health#Screenshots#Instagram Limits#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
Related
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Warning about new WhatsApp app that can PROVE you are being cheated

An unofficial version of WhatsApp — the world’s most popular messaging service — that allows users to reply to deleted messages, hide read receipts and more could be a sign that your significant other isn’t being faithful, users warn. Dubbed GB WhatsApp, users can log in with their existing WhatsApp account to unlock new capabilities not available in the official version of WhatsApp.
Internetinews.co.uk

Why is my Facebook account restricted? The rules which can stop you sharing anything on your profile explained

Facebook will sometimes restrict users’ accounts if it feels they have posted something inappropriate, or engaged in activity that goes against its community standards. These restrictions may prevent you from seeing certain posts, sharing posts yourself, sending messages, adding friends or reacting to things. Restrictions are normally temporary, but repeat...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Snapchat Snap Map gets “My Places” to track you better

Supposing you wanted Snapchat to do a better job of telling you where you’ve been and tracking where you’re going, you’re in luck! There’s a feature coming to iOS first (and probably Android second) called Places. You’ll find it appearing in Snapchat with the name “My Places”, ready to roll with the map system already appearing inside the app: Snap Map.
Internetaddictivetips.com

What happens if you block someone on Facebook?

Social media can be fun but it’s always a good idea to curate who you interact with. It may seem like social media is meant for befriending complete strangers but you should be careful who you add to your social circle. In the event an interaction goes wrong, most social...
Cell PhonesPosted by
94.5 PST

Thousands of Snapchat Users App Won’t Work

Snapchat is a very popular app that many people use to communicate with friends and family. If you are currently having issues with your Snapchat don't get mad at your phone because there is a big issue with the app at the moment. Snapchat tweeted out and mentioned that the...
Cell PhonesUS News and World Report

Instagram to Let Users Control How Much Sensitive Content They See

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc's photo-sharing app Instagram will give users control over how much sensitive content they will see under its "Explore" tab, the company said on Tuesday. The Explore tab displays popular photos, locations and searches based on the user's interests and allows them to pick from categories such...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Instagram mulls iPhone widget for easier account switching

Instagram could be about to make it a whole lot easier to switch between multiple accounts on the iPhone. Lots of folks on the popular social media service juggle two or more accounts, perhaps for private and business matters, or ones that focus on different personal interests. Now the Facebook-owned...
InternetPosted by
KVCR NEWS

Your Facebook Account Was Hacked. Getting Help May Take Weeks — Or $299

Angela McNamara's first hint that her Facebook account had been hacked was an early-morning email warning someone was trying to log into her account. "If this is not you, don't worry, we're keeping your account safe," she recalls the email from Facebook saying. But her relief only lasted a minute, when another email arrived, saying her password had been changed. Then another, notifying her that a two-factor authentication — an extra layer of security — had been set up for her account.
Visual Artadafruit.com

5 Art Accounts to Follow on Instagram Now #ArtTuesday

If you are looking to brighten up your feed with some minimalist art checkout these Art accounts. Via New York Times:. @klausmicke @moroccan.minimalism @al.jackson.minimal @eskylabs @cianogrigio. Every Tuesday is Art Tuesday here at Adafruit! Today we celebrate artists and makers from around the world who are designing innovative and creative...
TV ShowsPosted by
SlashGear

Facebook Messenger adds Soundmoji, a type of emoji with sound effects

Facebook has rolled out a new library of emojis for its messaging app that adds a new layer of expression to the commonly-used images: sound effects. Facebook calls these Soundmoji, explaining that when selected, the recipient will not only see the emoji but also hear a related sound, including everything from clapping and chirping crickets to sound bites from TV … Continue reading
InternetShawano Leader

How To Turn Your Instagram Account Into A Valuable Resource

Chances are, you use Instagram and other social media platforms in your life. That may be for personal use, like sharing yet another picture of your fur baby. Or it could be for professional use, like promoting your business or the company you work for in a social media role. However, unless you are, in fact, a marketing professional in terms of your career, you likely don’t spend a lot of time thinking about Instagram or other platforms as tools for achieving your goals. Nevertheless, these may very well be some of the most valuable resources at your disposal.
Internetmakeuseof.com

Why Does It Say “User Not Found” on Instagram?

If you’re active on Instagram, you’ve probably come across the “user not found” error. Perhaps, you even came across it while trying to access a friend’s profile. In this article, we’ll explain the various reasons why you may come across a “user not found” message on Instagram. Reasons Why You...

Comments / 0

Community Policy