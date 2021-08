Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. Some interesting games popped up in my scans this week, including a few that haven’t pinged on the ol’ radar in quite some time. I’ve gathered together a mix of old and new, hopefully leaving us with an entertaining list for you to look over as you eat your brunch bagel or what-have-you. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!