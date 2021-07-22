Cancel
Sonoma Little League 10U scores a big win

By CHRISTIAN KALLEN
Sonoma Index Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sonoma Little League 10U team celebrates its first Section 1 championship in memory in Woodland, California, on Wednesday, July 21. They defeated the North Oakland team, 3-1, behind strong pitching and flawless fielding. Next stop is Gilroy for the Northern California State Championship tournament with the first game set for Saturday at 5 p.m. Pictured are, left to right, front row: Cash Stoner, Paul Beale, Jackson Weaver and Xavier Fabela; second row: Grady Rogina, Wylder Gilardi, Weston Ariza, Lincoln Subaie, Greysen Giarritta, Dean Meroney, Mateo Padilla, Channing Perez, Henry Lawrence; back row: Coaches Casey Rogina, Will Subaie and Clark Stoner. Not pictured: Parker Green and Coach Justin Weaver.

