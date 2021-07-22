Cancel
AG announces $26 billion agreement with opioid companies

By Journal staff
Rapid City Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced a $26 billion agreement that will help bring relief to people across the country who are struggling with opioid addiction. The agreement includes Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen — the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors — and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. The agreement also requires significant industry and resolves investigations and litigation over the companies’ roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic.

