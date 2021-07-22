Mississippi Has Officially Asked the Supreme Court To Overturn Roe v. Wade

After almost a year of uneasy build-up, it’s finally happening—on Thursday, Mississippi filed a brief asking the Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade in order to uphold a state law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Mississippi anti-abortion law that the court will be examining in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization bans abortions after 15 weeks of gestation without exceptions for rape or incest. The bill was signed into law in 2018 but has not been enacted due to it being declared unconstitutional by lower courts.