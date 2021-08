SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says they are watching COVID-19 cases ahead of the State Fair which starts in three weeks. "When we made the announcement that all these venues and events and fairs and festivals would be open at full capacity, there was a different dynamic going on in terms of our vaccination rate was continuing to go up. The infection rate was going down and that was really pre-Delta variant," she said.